An Arbroath woman who has dedicated a huge part of her life to the plight of orphans with HIV in Kenya has decided to wind down her activities.

With 17 trips to Africa under her belt over the last 12 years, Alison Stedman is making her last working visit with a team of 14 volunteers later this month.

The Rotarian has publicly thanked everyone who has helped her with fundraising and volunteering.

Her team’s efforts have supplied five houses, a block of four teacher bedsits, two classrooms, irrigation, solar pumping, wells, 100 cooking shelters and a large literacy project in Nyumbani Village in the bush which houses more than 1,000 infected or affected children.

Nyumbani Home in Nairobi currently houses 135 children with a respite centre holding a further 12 of the most malnourished children from eight slum clinics.

Alison first volunteered in Nairobi in 2005 and was moved by the level of human degradation and poverty.

She said: “Seeing the toddlers I met all those years ago now healthy, educated, in jobs and with somewhere to live makes every penny raised and every trip worthwhile.

“I am so proud to say that every penny we raise goes to the benefit of the children in one way or another.”