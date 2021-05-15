Arbroath to Brechin road closed after two-car crash near Colliston

The road between Arbroath and Brechin is closed following a two-car crash.

One of the cars, thought to be a Volkswagen Polo, burst into flames after the collision with a red Fiesta on the A933, near Colliston.

Passersby rushed to help and three people were taken to hospital.

The crash was reported just before 3pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the A933 near Colliston around 2.55pm on Saturday, 15 May.

“Three people have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.

“The road is currently closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles.”