News / Local / Angus

Arbroath tennis star Jonny O’Mara reaches last 16 of US Open after dramatic comeback win

By Sean Hamilton
September 5, 2021, 12:48 pm
Jonny O'Mara pictured in February 2021 at ATP Murray River Open in Melbourne.
Jonny O'Mara pictured in February 2021 at ATP Murray River Open in Melbourne.

Arbroath tennis star Jonny O’Mara has reached the last 16 of the US Open men’s doubles.

O’Mara and partner Aisam Qureshi saw off the 16th seeded Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 at Flushing Meadows to book a huge match against Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Argentine Horatio Zeballos.

Best ever result

The dramatic comeback win, sealed via a third set tie-break, saw O’Mara match his best ever result at the US Open.

Qureshi is a two-time semi-finalist in New York, having reached the last four in 2011 and 2012.

O’Mara took to social media in the aftermath to hail the “big win” that saw him through to the business end of the doubles competition.

Lifelong Arbroath fan O’Mara is ranked number 74 in the world doubles rankings, with Qureshi, of Pakistan, rated the 54th best player on the circuit.

O'Mara in action at Australian Open in January 2020.
O’Mara in action at Australian Open in January 2020.

The 26-year-old Lichties supporter told the Courier of his plan to wear his Arbroath kit with pride at Wimbledon earlier this summer, only to crash out in the first round of the doubles tournament.

His progress in the US Open may yet see him don Arbroath colours at a Grand Slam event, with the Tennis Scotland ambassador set to next take to the court on Monday afternoon UK time.

