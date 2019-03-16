Arbroath teen devastated after her cat killed in hit and run

A teenager has been left devastated after her beloved cat was killed in an apparent hit-and-run.

Tania Calder, 19, from Arbroath, said she was heartbroken to find out her cat Juno was killed after being hit on the Westway near the junction of Arbirlot Road.

Juno’s body was found by Raychelle Stewart around 6.45am.

She took the cat to Arbroath Recycling centre on Cairne Loan to get her off the road before posting an appeal on social media.

Raychelle said: “The poor cat had obviously been hit at some speed. She wasn’t alive when we moved her.”

Tania, who is now considering reporting the death of her cat to the police, said the last time she saw Juno alive was 10pm on Wednesday, when the two-year-old cat left her boyfriend’s house on Newton Crescent.

Juno was used to spending time outdoors but Tania became worried when she didn’t return after a couple of hours.

She said: “I knew something wasn’t right. I was up for most of the night when I realised she hadn’t come back.

“I shouted for her from the door and then went out looking when I realised she must have been some distance away.

“She meant everything to me.

“I adopted her from Cats Protection and gave her a second chance at life.

“Someone’s taken that chance away.”

Tania didn’t get to say goodbye to Juno while she was alive and said the trauma of seeing her after the incident made losing her worse.

She added: “To have to view my cat’s body in a bag inside a bin was horrific.

“I couldn’t take her body with me as I have nowhere to bury her.”

Tania said she didn’t understand how someone could leave Juno in the road and added: “How would they feel if you lost an animal that was part of your family?

“Would you want someone to leave your pet there?”