Arbroath striker and gaffer win Ladbrokes player and manager of the year awards

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has been named the Ladbrokes League 1 Manager of the Season.
INTRODUCING…
🏴 Your Ladbrokes @spfl League 1 manager and player of the season@ArbroathFC's Dick Campbell and Bobby Linn! 👏
Congratulations to both 🎉#cmonthelichties pic.twitter.com/OWMcJEO8ic
— Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) May 17, 2019
On Twitter, a league spokesman also congratulated the club’s Bobby Linn, for being named the division’s Player of the Year.
👏 Congratulations to @ArbroathFC's Bobby Linn!
He has been named @Ladbrokes League 1 Player of the Season! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/s7rtjLP4rF
— SPFL (@spfl) May 17, 2019
The 33-year-old scored 23 goals in 38 appearances for the Red Lichties, who were crowned league champions by an impressive seven point-margine.
👏 Congratulations to @ArbroathFC's Dick Campbell!
He has been named @Ladbrokes League 1 Manager of the Season! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pcTlTiHUFN
— SPFL (@spfl) May 17, 2019