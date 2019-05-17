Arbroath striker and gaffer win Ladbrokes player and manager of the year awards

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has been named the Ladbrokes League 1 Manager of the Season.

On Twitter, a league spokesman also congratulated the club’s Bobby Linn, for being named the division’s Player of the Year.

The 33-year-old scored 23 goals in 38 appearances for the Red Lichties, who were crowned league champions by an impressive seven point-margine.