Arbroath striker and gaffer win Ladbrokes player and manager of the year awards

by Steven Rae
May 17, 2019, 11:02 am Updated: May 17, 2019, 11:02 am
Bobby and Dick.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has been named the Ladbrokes League 1 Manager of the Season.

On Twitter, a league spokesman also congratulated the club’s Bobby Linn, for being named the division’s Player of the Year.

The 33-year-old scored 23 goals in 38 appearances for the Red Lichties, who were crowned league champions by an impressive seven point-margine.

