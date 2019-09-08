Arbroath star who sunk Dundee United with penalty gets parking ticket outside Tannadice

He was the hero for Arbroath as he slotted home the winning penalty to beat Dundee United in the Challenge Cup yesterday.

But Bobby Linn left Tannadice to discover he will have to forfeit some of his win bonus to Dundee City Council, when he found a parking ticket had been left on his car.

The Tangerines tumbled from the Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Cup after Lichties frontman Linn kept his cool to score the winning penalty after the game ended goalless.

Posting on Twitter, the striker, whose senior career began with the Tangerines’ city rivals Dundee, wrote: “Got a parking ticket the day aswell [sic]”

Got a parking ticket the day aswell 🤬 — Bobby linn (@Boabskin) September 7, 2019

However, the Fixed Penalty Notice is likely a small price to pay for Linn sending his side into the next round of competition.

Former Arbroath, Dundee and Celtic goalkeeper Rab Douglas commented on Linn’s post jokingly telling him to pay the fine from his win bonus.

Pay it off your win bonus son 😭 — Robert Douglas (@Robert__Douglas) September 7, 2019

The pair were teammates at Gayfield Park during Douglas’s final two seasons as a professional, before th former Scotland international he hung up his boots at the end of the 2017/18 season.