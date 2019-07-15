Arbroath sports club left raging as vandal takes scissors to football nets

A community sports club has slammed vandals who hacked a gaping six-foot hole in its football nets.

Members of Arbroath Community Sports Club contacted police following the incident at its Hercules Den facilities.

Neil Madge, who looks after the maintenance of the site on behalf of the club, said it was one of a number of incidents in recent weeks.

Neil said he arrived at the pitch last Saturday to find two goal nets damaged. He also found a pair of scissors which had been left at the scene.

The nets, which sport the Arbroath Community Sports Club colours of blue and yellow, could have cost £200 to replace.

But Neil revealed a local fisherman and club member has stepped in to repair the damage to save the club some cash.

He said: “The hole that was cut in one of the goals was at least 6ft x 4ft and the section of the net was completely removed.

“The other net had been cut but not taken from the goal.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed it was investigating the matter.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the evening of July 5 or early in the afternoon of July 6.

The spokesman added: “Police Scotland is investigating a vandalism to goal nets at the Hercules Den playing fields in Arbroath.

“A section of goal netting was cut from one of the goals.”

Neil said a number of visitors to the club’s social media page were raging at the mindless act of vandalism.

He added: “We’ve had other issues recently where youths were caught climbing on the roof of the clubhouse.

“In the case of the nets, many people have been asking why.

“Given the parts of the net that have been cut, it’s certainly been done on purpose.

“Angus Council still owns the site and it’s certainly our intention to have discussions with them about increasing security at the site.”

The council confirmed it was in discussions with the club about increasing security.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of two incidents of vandalism to portable goals owned by the club and are in discussion with them over proposals to create a secure area for the goals when they are not in use.”