Arbroath serial criminal locked up for crimes including breaking into disused hospital

A one-man Angus crime wave has been jailed after running out of options.

Adam Smith-Huntsman’s catalogue of offences included shoplifting, assault, drugs possession and failing to appear in court.

He also broke into a local hospital – but was told by a sheriff that only the fact it was empty and unused had spared the 36-year-old addict from a lengthier prison term.

Smith-Huntsman, of Emislaw Drive, Arbroath, appeared for sentence in Forfar before Sheriff Gregor Murray after the serial thief and court-dodger had been given a chance by another sheriff near the start of the lockdown.

But he blew that opportunity and appeared from custody after spending the last two months on remand.

His offences included stealing two bottles of perfume from the Semichem store on St David Street, Brechin, in April 2018 – and then doing the same thing the next day.

Smith-Huntsman’s shoplifting also included alcohol and detergent from other Brechin stores, all while on bail.

The hospital break-in happened at Montrose Infirmary in July 2018 when he stole CCTV cameras, a CCTV monitor, a cassette recorder and turntable.

The last patients had left around three months earlier after the Bridge Street facility was ruled surplus to requirements by NHS bosses.

In March, Smith-Huntsman had been given a chance to stay out of trouble by a Dundee sheriff. At that point he had already spent the previous two months on remand due to his catalogue of offending and repeated bail breaches and failures to appear in court.

Taking into account the time the accused had spent on remand, Judge Murray sentenced Smith-Huntsman to 215 days.