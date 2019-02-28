Arbroath schoolgirl Katelyn raises charity cash by getting hair cut

An Angus schoolgirl has celebrated her 13th birthday by raising money for a cause close to her heart.

Katelyn Clark, a first-year pupil at Arbroath Academy, had her locks shorn at Studio Hair Design on Guthrie Port in memory of her late grandfather.

Instead of asking for gifts this year, she decided to raise money for the Little Princess Trust charity.

The teenager had 12 inches of her hair cut off, which will now be sent to the trust to make wigs for children and young adults who have lost their hair during treatment.

