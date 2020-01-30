Arbroath residents shocked by football pitch damage, with culprits branded ‘idiots’

Sports clubs have been left outraged after reckless drivers destroyed a football pitch in Arbroath.

The Hercules Den football pitch, which is used by many groups in the area, has been left ruined after reckless motorists deliberately drove across it on Sunday night.

The vandals left huge streaks and tyre marks across the football pitch, leaving it impossible for local clubs to play on.

The damage has led to fears that Arbroath Community Sports Club, which regularly uses the ground, will have to cancel some of their upcoming games.

Neil Madge, a spokesman for the club, said: “This happens every now and then and it’s terrible.

“I wouldn’t say it happens a lot but it definitely happens often.

“The marks they’ve left are so bad that the grass might not grow back. It could leave permanent damage.

“The people who do this are just idiots. No one else would drive on that pitch.

“We’ve got more than 200 kids who train with us and they won’t be able to if the pitch is this damaged.

“We’re a community club so we like to look after the ground and the local building, keep it looking nice, and this really doesn’t make that easy.

“It’s just a terrible situation. People need to train on that ground and now they won’t be able to.”

The club contacted Angus Council, which is now taking measures to repair the damaged field.

A spokesman for the council said: “Vandalism is deplorable, no matter what form it takes. In instances such as this it can have a knock-on effect on others who want to make use of the ground and facilities and divert much-needed resources away from under-strain budgets. The pitches will be assessed and the damage put right.

“We urge anyone who witnesses this type of anti-social behaviour to contact Police Scotland immediately on 101.”