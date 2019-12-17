Arbroath residents outrage at blocked pathway

Residents in Arbroath have been left outraged as a heavily used footpath was blocked off.

The walkway at the Abbeygate car park was blocked by a piece of wood yesterday, leaving many outraged as access from the car park to the High Street was cut off.

The blockade forced users of the car park to walk through or around the Abbeygate centre in order to access the High Street.

A post displaying the blocked walkway gained a lot of attention on Facebook, with outraged users saying that the obstruction violated their right of way.

One commenter wrote: “It’s ridiculous. I had to walk around. And also there is no street lights at the Abbey gate car park. Well it was off at 5pm when I was there. What a joke.”

Another added: “It’s easy enough to jump for most folk but plenty of old, disabled or even people pushing prams are going to be effected.”

The piece of wood used to block the pathway was also vandalised with profane graffiti soon after it was put up.

Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim Councillor David Fairweather said: “I must admit that the pathway has been there for years and I find blocking it a very strange move. It’s certainly a very well used pathway.”