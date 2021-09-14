Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Angus

Arbroath residents kick up a stink as ‘human poo’ pours out of overflowing drains

By Alasdair Clark
September 14, 2021, 7:00 am
Locals in Arbroath say they've had problems with overflowing drains for years.
Fed up Arbroath residents say they’ve been left to put up with “human poo” flowing down their street because of overflowing drains.

One Seaton Road householder said the problem had been going on for years, leaving them unable to open their windows without being overwhelmed by the smell.

The problem has been blamed on drains being unable to cope with waste from the nearby Seaton Estate caravan park.

When drains – which are the responsibility of Angus Council – back up, they become clogged with human faeces and toilet paper.

One resident said the drains have been overflowing for 15 years.

“The drains are on the other side of our road,” she said.

Fed-up residents say they’ve waited years for a fix

“There are two drains where we’ve had an output of [human waste].”

She said residents of Seaton Road in Arbroath have been told about different solutions for months, but none of these have worked.

“When we have an overflow like this it leaves a trail of shreds of toilet paper,” she added.

“It comes out of the drains like a waterfall sometimes.”

After the most recent incident the council sent contractors out to wash the paper away, but waste has previously been left for as long as six weeks, neighbours say.

Residents ‘expected to live with pong’

“They are expecting us to live with the pong that comes out of these drains,” said the resident, who asked not to be named.

“How much have we got take before the proper pipework is put in place to deal with the waste?”

An Angus Council spokesman said they were aware of residents’ concerns, with discussions ongoing between Scottish Water and the council.

Council ‘aware of concerns’

He added: “Following inspection and assessment by our roads service, work will shortly begin to disconnect road gullies from the sewer with the aim of increasing the capability of the sewer to taking flows from the Seaton Estate Caravan Park.”

But frustrated Angus residents questioned why discussions are still necessary years after they first reported their concerns.

“Are we going to have to wait years and years before this proposal is approved and commenced?” said the Seaton Road resident.

Toilet paper litters the street after the overflows

She added: “Are we the residents expected to put up with this problem for months or years until someone realises the impact that this is having on the environment and people’s health?”

Scottish Water said it is “working closely” with Angus Council to resolve the problem.

A spokesperson for the water authority said: “The flooding incident at Seaton Road [on September 8] was caused by a blockage in a private drainage system, the maintenance of which falls to Angus Council who attended to clear the choke.

“Scottish Water operatives carried out a clean-up of the area as a goodwill gesture.

“We are aware of a connection issue relating to Seaton caravan park and are working closely with Angus Council to try and resolve it.”

