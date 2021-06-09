Residents celebrated their new wheelchair swing at West Links Park in Arbroath this week.

Locals hope this will be the first of many improved access updates for people with disabilities.

The new Ability Swing allows wheelchair users to swing with permanent and portable frames.

Going forward, residents want to make the play parks as inclusive as possible so no child is left out.

Irene Paul originally submitted the idea of the wheelchair swing. She is also a mother and carer to wheelchair user Amy who is thrilled with the project.

“Amy now has the freedom of visiting the park with family and friends and can be included in using the facilities,” said Irene.

“She loved the sensation of the swing and being out in the sunshine.

“It can also help other people understand and be aware of the need for accessible equipment for people with disabilities”.

Users are able to access the swing using a radar key, found in the snack bar, if they don’t already have one.

Empowering locals in the community

The Choices for Angus participatory budget supported the completion of the new wheelchair swing.

The locals voted on how to spend the fund of public money, amounting to £200,000 for the region.

The installation of the swing cost £16,100 and received full funding.

Choices for Angus allocated £50,000 to the Arbroath area.

Angus residents recently met to celebrate the installation of a new wheelchair swing at West Links Park in Arbroath. https://t.co/g5Ou7Dc9eX#ChoicesForAngus #GreatPeople #GreatPlace pic.twitter.com/hCy4RzGR0N — Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) June 9, 2021

Locals can influence improvements in their area using the fund, which has fully or partially funded 75 projects across Angus.

In Arbroath, the Ability Swing received the second highest number of votes, just behind Skilz Academy free sport and physical activity sessions.

Angus Council’s Parks Department collaborated with the local community on this project, with many others in the pipeline.