Arbroath Relay for Life organisers are planning a September return for the major cancer treatment fundraiser.

With the easing of coronavirus restrictions getting closer, behind the scenes work is already under way to stage the annual event in a bid to begin to heal what the event figurehead has described as a “deep rift” in cancer care created by the pandemic.

Relay chairman Ian Angus has pledged participant wellbeing will be the key consideration for the return of the town’s biggest annual 24-hour fundraiser.

Over almost a decade and a half, the Arbroath event has raised more than £1 million for Cancer Research.

The Relay takes place at the town’s cricket club and after a £29,432 total in 2019, hopes were high last year’s event would be a bumper success as the spotlight shone on Angus.

Global attention was to have been on the town for the 2020 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath before the pandemic wiped out the six-month celebration programme.

Dates for the rescheduled Arbroath 2020 celebrations have now been announced, making the event Scotland’s first socially distanced festival.

Renamed Arbroath 2020+1, it will run from July 2 to September 12 – with Relay for Life planned for September 18 and 19.

A New Hope

Mr Angus said: “Looking ahead to September, we are full of hope that we can at last get back to relaying in a more normal way.

“With that in mind, we have chosen our theme for this year’s event as ‘A New Hope’.

“The pandemic has hit the charity’s fundraising hard and research has been slowed as a result.

“Although the impact of Covid-19 on cancer services is still unknown, we do know that the sustained disruption caused by the pandemic has left a deep rift in cancer care, with 40,000 fewer people starting cancer treatment across the UK last year.

“Coming out the other side of the pandemic, cancer patients are going to need support and effective treatment more than ever.

“We are on a mission to raise us much as possible to help get research back on track as soon as possible.”

Online registration

Committee members are working hard behind the scenes, along with Cancer Research UK, to make plans for Relay For Life 2021.

“After the year that everyone has had, the planning team cannot wait to make it even more special and more meaningful than ever,” added Ian.

“The aim is to mount a traditional 24-hour relay event, as close to normal as the rules allow.

“While the exact format of the event will be dependent on government guidelines, we want everyone to know that the safety and wellbeing of our relayers is at the heart of everything we do.”

People are being encouraged to sign up for the event through the Cancer Research UK site.