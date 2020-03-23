Arbroath pupil inspired by Monty Halls raises more than £500 for litter picking

A nine-year-old girl from Arbroath has done her bit for the planet by raising £530 for litter picking and organising 16 hours of clean ups.

Lily Souter, a pupil from Warddykes Primary School in Arbroath, will be litter picking for two hours a week for the next two months in an effort to clean up her local area.

She was first inspired to take part in beach cleans after watching TV programmes presented by naturalists Steve Backshall and Monty Halls.

Lyne, Lily’s mum, said: “We were watching Monty Halls’ My Family and the Galapagos. my daughter loves that show.

“They were doing litter picks and she absolutely loved it. She said that we should do something like that.”

The Warddykes Primary school pupil took part in multiple litter picks last year, and is planning to do the same now.

She is also raising money for St Vigeans Conservation Network to get some new tools through a Justgiving page.

Lyne added: “She just thinks it’s normal to help.

“She’s so serious about it. We’ve managed to raise around £530 so far which is amazing. We just keep raising the goal.

“She sees everything as an adventure. We’ll see a tire in a tree and she’ll say that we have to go and get it.

“She just wants to do stuff.

“I’m dead proud of her. It’s not even like it’s an effort for her, she just does it.

“We don’t want to moan or complain, we just want to help.”

The pair have so far held beach cleans at Victoria Park, Saltire Park and South Street beach.

Plastic bottles and juice cans are by far the most common items according to Lyne, who believes that reusable bottles may be the answer.

She said: “Plastic bottles are everywhere, juice cans too.

“Everyone needs to give their kids reusable bottles so that they can take them home with them at the end of the day.”

Lyne also has hopes that her daughter will continue on her eco-friendly path, saying: “I hope that she carries on like this as she gets older.

“She’s already been invited to talk in front of her class and give an assembly at her school.”