An Angus primary school class is putting its finishing touches to a science project aimed at helping ‘kids teach kids’.

Following a BBC approach, Dundee Science Centre asked Arbroath’s Warddykes Primary School to help create a film for The L.A.B Scotland digital literacy outreach project.

It challenges groups to create their own content, which will then be shared with other schoolchildren.

Armed with a bespoke activity pack from Dundee Science Centre, Pamela Walker’s primary four class has been preparing content for a film about climate change.

The youngsters have produced the script and artwork for the short film.

They are receiving filming tips from the BBC team via Zoom before Mrs Walker supports the children with the filmmaking itself.

Once approved by the BBC, the final cut will see pupils introducing themselves and the project, footage of classroom climate change activities and tips on what other youngsters can do to combat the challenges.

Artwork exhibition

The film will be used as an online resource for school pupils across the country and the Arbroath primary’s artwork will form part of a future Dundee Science Centre exhibition about climate change.

Warddykes acting principal teacher Jennifer Sanderson said the class couldn’t wait for the easing of coronavirus restrictions to get back to school to finish the project in person.

“We were delighted to be approached by Dundee Science Centre to work on this exciting topic,” she said.

Lockdown teamwork

“During lockdown, it was an ideal way to maintain teamwork, challenging the class to work together while they couldn’t meet face-to-face.

“It has also been fascinating seeing them develop skills they didn’t know they had.

“Kids can do so much to teach other kids and this project is a prime example of that.

“It’s exciting to think our film will end up as a resource to teach thousands of other children all over the country and perhaps further afield.”

Dundee Science Centre development and fundraising advisor, Carlene Cura said: “Climate change is a brilliant topic for this project as there’s endless scope for activities, experiments and discussion.

“We’ve loved working with Warddykes Primary on this project and are so impressed by their energy and enthusiasm.

“We can’t wait to see the final cut and showcase their work in the science centre when we re-open.”