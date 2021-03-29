Arbroath phone box foodbank to permanently close after vandal attack

A charity phone box in Arbroath used as a foodbank has been permanently closed after it was targeted by vandals.

Carmen Beagley, 41, converted the disused box last summer but says she will have to shut it down after a group of teens abused the vital service on Friday evening.

The group smashed and broke open various items being stored in the box, leaving food and broken glass scattered across the pavement.

The community phone box, which was set up on Linton Road last year, originally stocked free school uniforms for pupils.

However, Carmen recently restocked the box with new items, including food for local families.

She said: “The school uniform idea kind of ran its course after charity shops reopened, but recently a friend of mine gave me some extra produce, tins and jars of jam, that kind of thing.

“I cleared out some cupboards myself and got a few things from my neighbours. I just stuck it all in the phone box, I didn’t think about it really.

“The next morning I woke up and the jam was smashed on the pavements, the tins had been opened and spilled everywhere.

“It’s really disappointing.”

Not to be deterred, Carmen is going to give food donations to other local charities and initiatives.

She said: “It’s a shame because we’re just trying to do something for people and it’s clear that we can’t.

“I should have known better though, there are kids coming up and down here all the time.

“My neighbour said that she saw a big crowd of kids around the phone box the other day and I think that they just do it because they think it’s funny.

“They don’t realise that somebody could have used that food.

“It’s me that’s got to go out and clean it all up.”

‘Diabolical’

David Lumgair, who is a councillor for Abroath West, Letham and Friockheim, described the actions as “diabolical”.

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist councillor said: “I’m obviously disappointed to hear of it closing.

“It’s shocking that something like that can’t be left alone by vandals, when you think of the amount of good that they do.

“If a foodbank has been successful and it’s been closed by vandals, I think it’s diabolical.

“There’s a chance that some of the vandals were perhaps even getting help from the foodbank.”