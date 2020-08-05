Arbroath perv’s haul of sick child abuse images among the worst cop had ever seen

A vulgar pervert is facing a lengthy jail term after sharing thousands of sick child abuse images with undercover police officers.

Pharmacy worker Logan Lorimer thought he was distributing the vile material to fellow creeps – unaware that he was being trapped in a national sting.

Lorimer, a first offender, had committed the offence while he was being investigated for having indecent images of children at his home in Arbroath, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

One of the officers who helped snare the 23-year-old said the material sent by Lorimer was some of the most extreme that he had ever encountered.

The perv has now been placed on the sex offender’s register ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty via video link from HMP Perth.

© DC Thomson

Police had initially obtained a search warrant for Lorimer’s home in October last year and seized an iPhone which contained indecent images of children.

Lorimer said: “There’s stuff on my phone,” prior to it being examined. Officers discovered several images and videos.

A few months later, however, and Lorimer began to have interactions with an undercover officer – known as “Kevin” – who had set up a profile on an image sharing website offering fictional, indecent images of a 10-year-old girl.

The officer received an email from Lorimer asking for more images and videos of the girl. The child was actually an adult of “very young appearance”.

Lorimer continued to engage in multiple conversations with the undercover officer and began to distribute a hoard of abuse images and videos.

Prosecutor Eilidh Robertson said: “The accused said he was under investigation and subject to some little bail checks. During the conversation, they engaged in sexual conversations about the fictional child.

“The accused said he was glad to have met a friend. The accused sent an email that said ‘little present for you mate.’

“These were links to files containing multiple indecent photographs of children at category A and B levels.”

© DC Thomson

Lorimer would continue to ask for more images of the child but the undercover officer raised concerns because Lorimer was on bail.

The creep then questioned “Kevin” about him potentially being a police officer but despite this, he stayed in contact

In February, Lorimer sent a 50mb attachment containing 645 files with indecent images of children. These were later described as containing some of the most extreme images the officer had encountered.

During the same period, Lorimer was also unknowingly speaking to another undercover officer – known as “Mark” – on the same photo sharing website where he sent hundreds more indecent images.

© Google

A further search warrant was obtained after officers were able to link the IP address to Lorimer. An examination found Lorimer sent videos containing over eight hours of child abuse.

Lorimer admitted taking or permitting to be taken indecent or pseudo photographs of children between March 1 2019 and March 1 this year on Dalhousie Place, Arbroath.

He also distributed and showed indecent or pseudo photographs of children between January 20 and February 29 at the same address.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence on Lorimer for reports to be prepared before placing him on the sex offender’s register. He continued to remand him in custody ahead of sentencing later this month.