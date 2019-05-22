Arbroath pervert, 76, jailed after sexually abusing friend while she slept

A pervert pensioner who sexually abused his female friend while she slept has been locked up.

Bruce Waddell, 76, told his horrified victim “it just happened” after she awoke to find him sexually touching her.

A sheriff told Waddell that his attack was the most serious form of sexual offence short of rape.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard his victim repeatedly vomited and scrubbed herself after the ordeal and Waddell sent an apologetic text the next day.

On the night in question, Waddell met up with the woman and others for a social occasion.

Following an argument, one of the party went home on his own and Waddell took the woman to his house in a taxi. Her next memory was waking up to find Waddell abusing her.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie said: “She realised she was on the sofa and her trousers and underwear had been pulled down to her ankles.

“She ran out of the house, into the street and he followed her saying ‘I didn’t mean it to happen’.”

Waddell, of Ladybridge Street, Arbroath, pleaded guilty on indictment to sexually touching the woman and removing her clothing at his home address on November 27 2016.

Solicitor Jim Caird said that Waddell, a former welding inspector in the oil industry, had never come to the attention of the court before, adding that he suffers from heart trouble.

He told Sheriff Alastair Brown: “I emphasise his age, his health issues and his previous good character.”

Before jailing Waddell for 18 months and placing him on the sex offenders register for 10 years, Sheriff Brown said: “This lady was drunk, that means she wasn’t in a state to consent but it also means she was vulnerable.

“The only reason I am not sending you to prison for a very long time indeed is because of your previous good character.”