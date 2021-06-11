Missing Arbroath pensioner Brian Cargill traced after public appeal

Police Scotland have said they have now traced missing Arbroath pensioner Brian Cargill.

The 77-year-old was reported to have last been seen on Tuesday, June 8, at his home address in Brechin Road at around 6.45pm before he went missing.

Tayside Police issued an appeal for information from the public but confirmed he had now been traced.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to confirm that Brian Cargill, who had been reported missing from his home in Arbroath, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”