Arbroath parents struggle to find child care after nursery shuts suddenly

Parents had to scramble to find alternative care for their children after a nursery’s sudden closure on Friday.

Police have launched an investigation at Lily Pond Nursery in Arbroath, while four members of staff have also been suspended.

The private nursery closed its doors at lunchtime on Friday without warning and parents were informed about the situation by email or phonecall.

One parent, who declined to be named, said his partner received a call not long after they had dropped their child off.

He said: “My partner and I had put our child in for the day and had been out shopping when she got a call from the manager Cheryl Stewart to say that four members of staff had been suspended and she was closing with immediate effect.

“So my partner went to get the wee one and luckily we have been able to get some child care fixed up for when we are back at work.

“But there are lots of parents who will be struggling. My partner asked why the staff had been suspended but were not told anything.”

He said he was fortunate to find alternative arrangements for his child, but believed other parents were struggling.

“My partner and I have been very lucky to find a child minder from Thursday of this week.

“We spoke to her on Sunday and managed to get sorted out, thank God.

“But we have heard a lot of parents are really struggling because some nearby nurseries in Carnoustie are full up.”

The force said it was “unaware” of any arrests at the facility, which was based at the former Ladyloan Primary School near Arbroath’s Gayfield football ground.

Meanwhile Care Inspectorate issued a statement on Friday: “We have been notified by the care provider of their intention to cancel the registration of Lily Pond Nursery.

“We understand this is a difficult time for the families of children who attended the nursery.

“Our priority is always the health, safety and wellbeing of children.

“We will continue to work with colleagues at Angus Council.

“Anyone with a concern about a care service can contact us on 0345 600 9527.”

Lily Pond Nursery declined to comment when approached.