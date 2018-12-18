Arbroath pair accused of causing newborn baby broken ribs, arm and leg

Two people are to stand trial accused of causing a newborn baby broken ribs, a broken arm and a broken leg – then failing to get the tot urgent medical treatment.

Corrie Anderson and Amy Peddie are alleged to have exposed the baby, then aged between six and 11 weeks old, to “conditions by which he sustained by means unknown blunt force trauma to his body”.

Prosecutors say the tot suffered fractures to his ribs, an arm and a leg.

Anderson and Peddie are then alleged to have, in the knowledge that the baby required urgent medical attention, failed to seek treatment for him.

The incident is alleged to have occurred between October 22 2016 and November 26 2016.

Anderson, 22, and Peddie, 20, both of St Thomas Crescent, Arbroath, both deny the charge on indictment.

Lawyers for the pair told a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court that they were ready for trial.

Sheriff Tom Hughes set a trial date in March.