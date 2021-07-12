Arbroath mum-to-be wins £1 million on last minute EuroMillions ticket

A woman from Arbroath, who is expecting a child in September, has won £1 million after buying a last minute EuroMillions ticket.

Alicia Harper, 23, couldn’t believe her luck when she discovered she had won the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.

Alicia said she almost forgot to buy her Lucky Dip tickets ahead of the EuroMillions draw but luckily remember 10 minutes before entries closed.

She said: “I normally buy Lucky Dips using the National Lottery app.

“When I noticed I had an extra few pounds in my National Lottery account I decided to buy another one.”

The extra Lucky Dip has changed the soon-to-be mum’s life as Alicia became an instant millionaire after matching the EuroMillions Millionaire Marker code in the draw.

Alicia said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw I had matched the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code, so I had to ask my partner to check for me.

“He then called his dad who raced down to see us and check as well.

“We were all speechless.”

Alicia had to wait overnight before she could have the news confirmed by the National Lottery.

She said: “My first reaction was just absolute shock.

“I just couldn’t believe it.

“Everyone is really happy for me – although my gran says she won’t believe it until she sees a picture of me holding the big cheque.”

Alicia is expecting a baby boy, her first child, in September.

Celebrating with a glass of Irn Bru

Instead of champagne, the soon-to-be mum celebrated the win with a glass of Irn Bru.

Alicia said: “The news is still sinking in but I’m so happy as we’re now sorted for life.

“The first thing we want to do is buy our forever home – somewhere for our wee boy and future children to grow up in.

“We’ll obviously spoil him when he arrives, but I’m determined he will grow up with good values when it comes to money.”

Making dreams come true

Alicia also has a passion for art, with aspirations to become a digital illustrator.

“The money means I have the resources and comfort to work on my portfolio and when the time is right, I can do a university or college course,” she said.

“I have always loved art and animation and now I can make my own dream come true.”

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

Alicia’s winning UK Millionaire Maker code on Tuesday June 29 was ZWJM64577.