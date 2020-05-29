Arbroath mental health charity helps bring hope in isolation with craft boxes

An Arbroath mental health charity is distributing arts and crafts boxes to those struggling with isolation during the lockdown.

Reach Across has secured funding of £5,000 to tailor ‘Hope Boxes’, which include a range of materials such as pastels and charcoals, to their specific audiences.

The added extras will depend on the recipients’ hobbies, from knitting and crochet materials to nail care items, and has since distributed almost 50 boxes to families, young people and other vulnerable people across the town, including residents of St Vigeon’s Care Home.

Sandra Ramsay, founder of Reach Across, said: “When we moved our weekly art therapy group online, it soon become clear that moods were low and the people we support wanted something to focus on, to lift their spirits.

“The Hope Boxes have gone down an absolute treat, providing something to work on and create.

“Who knows, we’ve maybe even kick-started a few hobbies in the process and created some lasting friendships.”

The Hope Box project was created by Dundee charity Front Lounge and was spearheaded by project leader Chika Inatimi and final-year art student Jacqueline Goodall.

Jacqueline, who studies at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, said: “The response has been overwhelming and beyond what I ever imagined.

“The artwork we have collected back has been imaginative, creative and unique, spreading hope and joy for everyone.

“People are trying new things, using materials that are taking them out of their comfort zone and being expressive.

“For some, it has been years since they last created a piece of art while, for others, this is a completely new experience.

“It has also been wonderful seeing some families come together; parents using Hope Box to make art with their children to keep them busy while bonding them together.”