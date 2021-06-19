Bandmates of a popular Angus entertainer have led the installation of a memorial bench tribute to him at one of their favourite venues.

Johnny McInroy from Arbroath passed away last year after decades of playing to locals.

Universally known as Johnny Mac, he remained in demand for his keyboard repertoire with local organisations.

They included Arbroath’s Thursday Club branch of the Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, which helped site the bench at the Meadowbank Inn.

Johnny was bass player with the Dave Ramsay Trio in the 1960s when the group had a long entertainment residency at the town’s popular Windmill Hotel.

They were part of the Arbroath Minstrels show at one point, and the support act for The Corries when they played the Marine Ballroom in Arbroath.

Guitarist Dave Ramsay and drummer Ian Esplin decided to erect the memorial bench with the approval of Johnny’s sons, Kirk and Ross and their families.

Great times

Dave said, “For Ian and myself, Johnny will live on forever, for all the great times we had together as musicians and friends.

“We were honoured to be invited by the family to be part of the 20 people at the Covid-restricted funeral ceremony for Johnny at Parkgrove Crematorium.

“I know for certain that if restrictions had not been in place it would have been standing room only for Johnny at his final gig.

“This bench will allow people the opportunity to reflect on Johnny’s friendship and career.”

Ian said, “Johnny was a lifelong friend even before we started playing together as both our families were good friends.

“Johnny was a huge asset to the trio, as he could double on accordion and this allowed us to take on a wide variety of gigs.

“Sometimes we would do a wedding reception in the afternoon and then back to the Windmill for the evening session.

“They were great memories,” Ian said.

Chest Heart and Stroke group

Zena Nairn also contributed to the donation of the bench, as Johnny was a popular entertainer at the Thursday Club.

When her husband, Angus, passed away, he was chairman of the local Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland branch and Johnny stepped into the role.

Meadowbank manager Freda Wells said Johnny’s popularity was widespread.

“We at the Meadowbank all knew him as he had played at the Christmas parties for the Friendship club, Age Concern and many other parties.

“When arriving to set up for his sessions he would bring his beloved dog, Dolly that the staff all loved.”

Dave added, “I thought that the words of Robert Burns on Johnny’s plaque were perfect for our friend, who will be sadly missed by all.”

It reads: “If there’s another world he lives in bliss, if there is none, he made the best of this.”