Arbroath are looking to take attacker Don McCallum on loan from Dumbarton until the season’s end.

The 20-year-old from Campbeltown is training with the Red Lichties and manager Dick Campbell likes what he sees of him.

The youngster has plenty of pace and that is one of the reasons Dick is keen to add him to his squad.

Two central defenders will be training with Arbroath next week in an effort to win deals.

One is from Australia and one is from England.

“They are coming next week, so we will wait and see just how they go,” said Dick.

However, leaving the Red Lichties is another defender, Jassem Sukar, who has been with them since the start of the season.

He has been on loan from Dundee United, who are recalling him.

Dick added: “Jassem has been great for me. He is a good player.

“However, we will just have to cope with his absence. I have various contingency plans, all sorts of options.”

Bryan Hodge has still to make his debut for Arbroath since signing from Stirling a few weeks ago. It remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to face Annan at home on Saturday.

Arbroath are on a great unbeaten run and, although quietly confident, they are taking nothing for granted against Annan.