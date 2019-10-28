Arbroath marine caught drink driving after night out with friends

A marine was caught drink driving after a boozy night out with pals.

Ross Jones, who is based at RM Condor in Arbroath, was stopped by police on October 6 while driving on Albert Street.

The 20-year-old gave a reading of 84 mics of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics.

It was revealed that officers were concerned about the speed that Jones was driving at and could smell alcohol after speaking with him.

Jones pleaded guilty to the offence with solicitor Larry Flynn saying the incident had been a “shock to the system”.

Sheriff John Rafferty disqualified him from driving for 16 months before fining him £400.