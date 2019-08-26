Arbroath man will face 13 challenges in memory of his brother to raise money for Roxburghe House

A football coach is to take on 13 challenges in as many months to raise funds for charity in memory of his brother.

Jamie Malley, who is originally from Arbroath, wanted to give something back to Roxburghe House, where his brother John was cared for after he was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer. He died there aged 58.

Among the challenges Jamie has planned are mountain- climbing, running, a zip wire and radically changing his diet – though he has still do decide on all 13.

The 53-year-old said: “My brother was diagnosed with prostate cancer about 18 months ago. He was such a positive person, even when he was unwell. The first thing he made me do after his diagnosis was to go and get checked.”

Jamie says the experience his brother had in Roxburghe House made him want to take on the different feats.

He said: “I live in Somerset so I came up to spend time with John while he was in Roxburghe House. He was in and out for six weeks before spending his final four weeks there full-time.”

“The staff and volunteers there are absolutely amazing. They treat everyone with compassion and respect at what is often the final period of their lives.

“I can’t thank them enough for the dignity with which they treated my brother.

“When he was there he used to set me challenges to keep himself amused, including finding him a nice steak dinner from a restaurant at short notice.

“I decided to keep the idea of challenges as my fundraising theme because of him.”

So far, Jamie has signed up to four different 5K park runs for each week in August, with one already under his belt.

He said it was quite the challenge as he hasn’t run a 5K in more than three years.

“I was actually in Canada during one of the weeks of this month’s challenge. So I signed up to a 5K in Hamilton, Ontario, and managed to complete it in 36 minutes,” he said.

Although he is now based in Frome, Jamie says he’ll be making a trip back home to do a challenge or two.

He said: “I’m coming back home to visit in September and I plan to do a park run in Dundee. If I’m back in Arbroath for Hogmanay I’ll also be doing the Loonie Dook on New Year’s Day.”

One of the other challenges that Jamie has planned so far is the three-peaks challenge in May.

Those who take on the challenge climb Ben Nevis, Scaffel Pike and Mount Snowdon – the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales

Jamie also plans to tackle the world’s fastest zip-wire in Wales, despite his fear of heights.

He added: “I’ve got lots of friends who want to do some challenges with me, so I want to make sure there is something everyone can get stuck in with.”

In addition to physical challenges Jamie is challenging his body in a different way, by giving up alcohol and sugar saying: “These might be the two I find most difficult!”

Jamie hopes to complete all the challenges by August 28 next year, which would have been John’s 60th Birthday.

Donations can be made by searching for “Jamie Malley” on justgiving.com.

So, what are the 13 challenges?

One park pun per week (August) A park run in Dundee (September) An open water swim A cyclathon event Three Peaks Challenge Taking on his fear of heights on the world’s fastest and Europe’s longest zip wire Tombstoning in Wales Giving up sugar for a month Giving up alcohol for a month A park run each month on top of the other challenges

The last three are still to be decided