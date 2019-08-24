Arbroath man urging people to take part in a charity abseil challenge off Forth Rail Bridge

An Arbroath man is urging people to take part in a charity abseil challenge off the Forth Rail Bridge to raise money for a charity which helps stroke survivors.

The plea comes from former firefighter and stroke victim Leo Connell, 84, a resident at Balhousie Monkbarns Care Home.

Leo spent more than a decade working as a firefighter and was very active until he suffered a stroke last year.

He said: “I was alone in my flat and my neighbour found me lying on the kitchen floor.

“I have no idea how long I was there but I’m guessing it was several hours.”

As a result, Leo was left wheelchair- bound and has received support from the charity Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland to exercise and regain the power of speech.

He said: “By taking part in the Forth Bridge Abseil, people have a chance to be a hero for people like me.”

The charity abseil takes place on October 6.

For more information or to sign up, visit abseil.scot.