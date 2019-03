A local man will stand trial accused of making indecent images of children.

Prosecutors allege that between September 2012 and May last year, at an address on the same street, Grant Robb, of Newton Avenue, Arbroath, took or permitted to be taken, indecent images of children.

Robb, 52, is also alleged to have been in possession of indecent images.

After he maintained his not guilty plea, a trial was fixed for June 3.