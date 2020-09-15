Arbroath man in court accused of raping woman, biting and spitting on her

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in Arbroath.

Micheil Skene, of Bloomfield Gardens, allegedly carried out the attack at an address in the town on Saturday.

Skene is alleged to have grabbed the woman by the wrists, pushed her on the body and held her down.

He is accused of forcibly removing her clothing and biting her on the head and body before repeatedly spitting on her head.

Skene is then alleged to have raped the woman.

Appearing on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, Skene made no plea in connection with the allegations.

He was released on bail after Sheriff Tom Hughes continued the case for further examination.