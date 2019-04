Bruce Waddell, of Ladybridge Street, Arbroath, denies sexually assaulting a woman while she slept.

The 76-year-old is accused of touching the woman sexually at an address in the town on November 27 2016.

Waddell denies removing the woman’s clothing before inappropriately touching her.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and Sheriff Gregor Murray continued Waddell’s first diet until April 23.