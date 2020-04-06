Arbroath man creates new tartan army to battle coronavirus

An Angus tartan maker has created a unique new ‘Be Aware’ tartan in a bid to fight coronavirus.

Steven Patrick Sim from Arbroath, who goes by the moniker The Tartan Artisan, said he was so fearful of the Covid-19 pandemic, he designed the tartan as a public health warning.

And he’s also pledged to give 60% of all profits from sales to the NHS.

Steven, 50, said: “At first I created it just for me, as a way to try and release my stress.

“I’m afraid for the vulnerable and for those most at risk. I fear for my friends and their families, and our communities but mostly I fear for my family, my mum and my dad.

“So I’ve created this tartan as a public health warning. Yellow, red and black as a visual reminder to be aware of the dangers that are now lurking in the microscopic world around us.”

Steven said that while he envisaged the tartan could be worn to keep in peoples’ minds the need to stay safe and be vigilant, it also serves another purpose.

He explained: “I’ve also come to think that maybe the tartan can represent a community spirit, of togetherness. Something that can represent solidarity – in our isolation as we keep ourselves apart and we fight back against the virus.”

Steven said the tartan was named Virohazard initially, as the colours boldly remind him of hazard to health.

He said: “However then the name of the tartan shifted focus and the slogan I ran with became more prominent, in my mind – to Be Aware – and now that is the message I want the tartan to promote.”

For every scarf sold, Steven will donate 60% of the proceeds to NHS Scotland.

He added: “I am also going to be releasing wrist bands, I call them ‘Hazardband’, with important reminders to keep safe and be aware.

“I thought that would be good for children as well, and I have bookmarks, beanies and caps. The scarves were the first item.

“So far sales have been really good and I’m planning to make my first donation to NHS Scotland on Friday so the funds can get there fast, where needed. Every little helps.”

Steven added: “I feel really strongly that I just want to give something back to the NHS.

“I have this ability to create tartan and I decided to put that to a good cause.”

All of the pieces can be viewed and purchased at the following link.

