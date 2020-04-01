Arbroath man choked partner and smashed family photo in domestic assault

An Arbroath man has been remanded in custody after admitting choking his partner and biting her on the nose in a domestic assault.

Corrie Anderson, an inmate of HMP Perth, attacked the woman at an address on Abbotsford Road in the Angus town on April 14 last year.

He seized her by the hands, held her down on a sofa and placed his hand over her mouth and nose, restricting her breathing.

The 24-year-old then repeatedly seized her by the neck and applied pressure, bit her on the noise, pushed her onto the sofa face-down and grabbed her by the wrist, all to her injury.

Dundee Sheriff Court had previously heard that Anderson had rhetorically asked his partner: “Do you want me to kill you?”

She had also repeatedly apologised as he carried out the savage attack.

Elsewhere, Anderson also admitted breaching bail by entering St Thomas Crescent in Arbroath on November 15 while under conditions not to do so.

On the same date at the same address, he attacked his partner again, following her into the bathroom and threatening her before repeatedly pouring liquid over her head.

He then threw a towel at her and struck her to the face with his hand.

During the attack, he also damaged property by headbutting a photo frame containing an image of his partner and her family, causing it to smash, and threw a drinking glass at a wall and smashed a bottle that damaged a kitchen sink.

He accepted that he carried out all of the the offences while on bail, and that the offences were aggravated by the fact they involved his partner.

Sentence had been deferred to the hearing on March 27 for reports before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond opted to defer the case to April 1 for Sheriff Carmichael to resume duties. Anderson was remanded in custody meantime.