Arbroath man allegedly coerced two men to look at sexual images

A man has been charged with coercing two men to look at sexual images.

Lewis Bryan, of Beechwood Road, Arbroath, allegedly coerced one of the men to look at images at The Bothy, Forfar, and the Angus College campus in Arbroath between January and September 2017.

The 28-year-old allegedly sent the men images of a sexual nature and images of himself with another male via Snapchat.

In March 2018, Bryan allegedly coerced a second man into looking at similar pictures at the same locations.

After defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith made a motion to continue Bryan’s first diet, Sheriff Tom Hughes adjourned the case until January.