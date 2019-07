A 52-year-old man allegedly attacked his partner and threatened to kill her.

Graeme Thomson denies pushing the woman on the face with his hand on Mauchline Avenue on June 19, causing her to stagger backwards.

Prosecutors allege he shouted, swore and threatened to kill her during the same incident.

Thomson, of Hawthorn Cottage, Arbroath, had a trial fixed for September 25, with an intermediate diet on September 5.