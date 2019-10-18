Arbroath man accused of drug possession and abusing taxi driver

A 25-year-old man is accused of being found with drugs before racially abusing a taxi driver.

Craig Merchant, of Warddykes Avenue, Arbroath, was remanded in custody over allegations he was found with cannabis with intent to supply on Elmwood Road on October 10.

On the same street, he allegedly shouted at taxi driver Wasif Khan as well as directing racially aggravated comments towards him. Merchant is accused of shouting and making racist comments towards PC Wojiech Maciesowicz at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Appearing on petition, Merchant made no plea or declaration and his case was continued for further examination.