Fraser Gunn, of Hayswell Road, Arbroath, will stand trial over claims he behaved abusively at a Dundee casino.

He is accused of repeatedly shouting and swearing as well as making a racist remark outside the Grosvenor Casino on West Marketgait on March 28.

The 32-year-old appeared in court to plead not guilty to the charge.

A trial was fixed for July 24 with an intermediate diet on July 7.