Hayden Murray, 21, denies attacking a man in a students’ union.

It is alleged that he assaulted Christopher Stevenson at the Dundee University Students Union on Airlie Place on May 30 last year.

Murray, of Warddykes Road, Arbroath, allegedly repeatedly punched Mr Stevenson on the head to his injury.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fixed a trial for January 30.

An intermediate diet was also fixed for January 14.