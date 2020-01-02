Arbroath lifeboats assist police on New Year’s Day in response to concern for person

The Arbroath lifeboat was called out on New Year’s Day in response to a missing person investigation.

Both boats were launched in response to the request from Police which came in at 4.30am on January 1.

Nine volunteers launched the boats with the help of the onshore crew and spent two hours at sea working alongside the Arbroath and Carnoustie Coastguard rescue teams as well as Police Scotland.

A spokesman from the Coastguard said the team was given the all clear to stand down around 10am, when the missing person was located back at their home by the police.

The service was also called to action at 11pm on New Year’s Day in relation to a missing person however the person was quickly found by the police before the boats were mobilised.

Posting on the Arbroath Lifeboat Facebook page, Deputy Launching Authority Peter Anelli praised the actions of the lifeboat volunteers.

He said: “This goes to show the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, not just here, but all around the coast.

“[They are] Willing to remain on call and respond at a moments notice all through the year, despite the festivities.”