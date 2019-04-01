Arbroath RNLI need volunteers to aid people in danger at sea

Lifeboat bosses are on the hunt for new volunteers – and insist they won’t turn anyone away who is looking to help.

Arbroath RNLI is leading the search to boost its numbers ahead of the “busy season” when boat owners take to the water and summer holidaymakers hit the sea and sand.

Peter Anelli, deputy launch authority, told how RNLI crews prefer people to come down and meet them personally to register their interest.

He said: “We still take applications on our Facebook page, however it is always better meeting someone face to face.

“We launched a recruitment drive recently and we have had a couple of young guys come forward, but it is still at the early stages.

“There is no exact target for numbers because although you can have a healthy number you can always do with a couple more.

“Some of our guys have been here for a long time and it is like a football team where you are always looking for younger players.

“So at the moment we definitely won’t turn anyone away and basically we are looking for men and women aged between 18 and 60 who are fit and healthy.

“They don’t need to be marathon runners, but they do need the commitment and to live in the area.”

Mr Anelli added: “We have a lot of people who come down and want to help out and be on the boat.

“However, when we take them out on trial they say it’s not for them and ask if they could be a launcher.

“That’s fine because they are all part of the crew and we need people here at the station to get the boat ready for launch and also to help bring it in. Although the youngest on the age range is 18, we will take someone aged 17 if we have their parents’ permission.”

Meanwhile, Scott Huggins, a mechanic at Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station, said: “Our doors are always open for volunteers.”