Arbroath lifeboat called out twice to town’s cliffs, with crew assisting Tayside Police

Arbroath lifeboat crew were called out twice in 24 hours yesterday to deal with incidents at the town’s cliffs.

Both incidents related to concern for people at the cliffs. It is not known if the call-outs were connected.

The crew first launched just after midnight, sending both lifeboats.

A spokesman for Arbroath RNLI said: “Arbroath RNLI volunteers were requested to launch both of the charity’s lifeboats to a multi-agency incident last night .

“The crew’s pagers sounded at midnight and both the inshore and all weather lifeboats were launched around 10 minutes later.

“Thankfully, shortly after leaving Arbroath Harbour, HM Coastguard confirmed the incident was resolved and both boats could stand down.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“The lifeboats were refuelled, cleaned and made ready for service before our volunteers could return home again.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.35pm on Monday May 18, officers attended to a concern for person call at Arbroath cliffs. A man was traced a short time later safe and well.”

The second incident took place just before 9pm last night.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said that the Arbroath Lifeboat crew along with two coastguard teams, from Arbroath and Dundee, were asked to assist Police Scotland.

She said: “Concern was reported for a person in the area of the cliffs at Arbroath. The lifeboat was launched and attended with two coastguard crews.”