Arbroath kebab shop is a real winner in annual awards

An Angus kebab house has been crowned the best in Scotland.

Arbroath’s Best Kebab and Pizza House lived up to its name and was among the big winners at the British Kebab Awards 2020, which was held in London earlier this week.

The Keptie Street eatery, which also has a sister restaurant in Dundee, scooped Best Kebab in the Scottish category at the ceremony.

Business partners Ali Ay and Ali Eroglu own the shops in Dundee and Arbroath.

Mr Ay said the pair were delighted to win recognition for what is still a relatively new business.

The 43-year-old said: “The Dundee one only opened in December and, of course, we are very pleased to have won a trophy in the Best Kebab Awards 2020 for this shop in Arbroath.

“It is the first time I have won an award. Our secret? Well, we deal in fresh food every day and we also have a a very friendly service.

“But I think it is down to our mystery ingredients in our chilli sauce. I cannot reveal the recipe, but that is the difference.”

The awards were held in the glitzy ballroom at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel, with an audience of more than 1,200 guests including more than 110 MPs and Lords.

Among the guests were London mayor Sadiq Khan, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Business Minister, Nadhim Zahawi MP, who all addressed the event.

Mr Corbyn, was booed while presented an award after acknowledging his vegetarianism.

Ibrahim Dogus, restaurateur and founder of the awards, told the audience: “The kebab is an unsung cornerstone of high streets across the country, and the simply superb quality of this year’s entries shows that British small businesses can more than compete on a world stage of cuisine.

“What is also just as important is that we must not let Brexit hinder the UK’s flourishing restaurant and takeaway industries, which employ so many people often from migrant backgrounds.”

Taste test: Did the kebab match up to the award?

The tender kebab meat and the chicken just melted in the mouth.

But that chilli sauce – wow, it is a real winner. I would love to know what the mystery ingredients are because it had a tangy sweet taste and not that nippy, burning sensation that many I have tasted over the years have had.

And believe me, I have had a few. You don’t get a figure like mine as a gym bunny, that’s for sure.

I am only sorry that I could not devour the full plate with its delightful pitta bread slices surrounding the succulent dish.

The garlic mayonnaise sauce is tasty too, but that sweet chilli is to die for.

I will certainly be back to try out those Adana kebab offerings.

Incidentally, while waiting for the dish to be served, I couldn’t help but notice the other fresh delicacies behind the counter including the biggest vegetable pakora I’ve ever seen – and that’s saying something.