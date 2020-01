The High Street in Arbroath has been left blocked after a two vehicle collision.

Police were called to the RTC at 8.45am this morning.

No injuries have been reported and the road has been left blocked, but is still open.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a two vehicle RTC on the High Street in Arbroath at 8.45am this morning.

“There doesn’t appear to be any injuries, and the road is still open, however it is blocked.”