Arbroath group tells how bad parking affects older residents

A group of Arbroath’s older residents has raised the issue of inconsiderate parking proving a “huge barrier” to daily lives.

The Arbroath Round 0 Five 0 group presented a petition of 700 signatures to Angus Council’s infrastructure director Ian Cochrane.

Members also highlighted some of the issues they are concerned about to Mr Cochrane, Arbroath East and Lunan Independent councillor Lois Speed and local policeman PC David Voigt.

The volunteers support the wishes of over-50s in central Arbroath, and allow local people’s ideas to come to the fore to learn what may or may not work in addressing the wider issues affecting older people.

Spokeswoman Evelyn Young said: “The aim of our project has been to find out what older people feel that the local issues affecting them are.

“We are looking to address the inequalities that affect older folk in the area and empower and enable people to overcome them.

“The traffic issue has become a major problem for those who may take that little longer to cross the road, and is one which local residents feel stops them from accessing things in their everyday life.

“The local group have heard a number of people question the legality of a good deal of the parking around Arbroath.

“So, on the wishes of locals, they are looking for solutions to people parking on double yellow lines, across dropped kerbs, in very close proximity to junctions and, on a few occasions, three wide in the street.

“All of this means that a great deal of older people cannot see to cross the road and they need to almost be in the middle of the road before being able to see what is coming.”

Ms Speed said: “Hopefully motorists take note of the issues others continue to experience.”