Arbroath ‘Good Samaritan’ smashed bottle into victim’s face in new year street fight

A woman glassed a stranger just minutes into the New Year after trying to break-up a domestic between him and his partner.

Diane Thomson’s drunken victim required nine stitches and was left permanently scarred after she smashed the bottle into his face on High Street, Arbroath.

Mobile phone footage captured the shocking incident, which was sparked after Thomson and her friends watched the man punch his partner repeatedly.

Thomson is now facing a prison sentence after she admitted striking him with a glass bottle and kicking him on the body to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement on January 1, 2020.

Stepped into fight

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the victim and his partner, both Latvian nationals, became embroiled in a booze-fuelled argument before the man started punching his partner.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said: “At 12.05am, the witness was seen to repeatedly punch his partner to the face.

“This was seen by the accused and the other witnesses.

“The complainer was pushed to the ground by another witness.

“The accused then struck the complainer on the head with the glass bottle and kicked him on the body.”

Thomson, 37, and her associates then walked away from the scene as the bloodied victim lay on the street.

‘Shocked’ by behaviour

Police attended and could see the man and his partner were intoxicated and unable to speak English.

The man required nine stitches to the right side of his face.

Thomson, who has previous convictions for assault, was later traced and told police she had no memory of the incident due to drinking alcohol on top of medication.

She was “shocked” after being told of the attack but said she had been in a highly emotional state around the time of the incident after recently suffering a mental breakdown.

Solicitor Brian Bell said Thomson, of Stoneycroft Lane, Arbroath, appreciated the gravity of the incident and reserved mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sentence was deferred until September and Thomson’s bail order was allowed to continue.