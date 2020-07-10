Arbroath girl Lily, 9, teams up with Morrisons to help keep local community clean

A nine-year-old girl from Arbroath has partnered with her local supermarket in an effort to prevent littering in areas surrounding the store.

In March, Lily Souter was shocked by the amount of discarded waste near the town’s Tesco and Morrisons stores and suggested that “community bins” should be introduced.

Mum Lyne contacted Morrisons, as lockdown restrictions began to ease, to see if they would be willing to collaborate with Lily.

After discussions, the store’s community director agreed to supply three bins – thought to be worth more than £400 – which could be placed in littering hotspots near the supermarket.

Lyne said: “She’d already thought of her idea before lockdown and I thought it was a really good idea.

“We got in touch with Angus Council who came back immediately and said that they would site them for us and empty them as well. We’ve chosen sites for them and discussed it with the council.

“The bins came into the store on Wednesday and now we’re just waiting for the vinyl stickers to be made up.”

Lily has designed stickers for the bins, to help raise awareness of the littering problem and encourage people to be more considerate.

Lyne said that Lily is “dead chuffed” that Morrisons and the local authority have been so keen to help.

She said: “I don’t think she fully gets it, but she’s nine and she is bright as a button.”

Angus Council Waste Services co-ordinator Richie Strachan said the local authority was delighted to be supporting Lily’s campaign along with Morrisons.

“Hopefully with the support of the local community, all of Lily’s hard work will result in a cleaner, tidier environment,” he said.

“We would encourage our citizens to use litter bins where possible, or take litter home to dispose of. Littering is an offence and can result in an £80 fine.”

A spokeswoman for Morrisons said: “We support this litter pick campaign and are happy to be working with the local community and council to help solve this problem.”

Meanwhile, Lily’s fundraising initiative for St Vigeans Conservation Network which was launched in March, has now raised £1,745.

The youngster, who started with an initial target of £200, spent the first eight weeks of lockdown litter-picking for two days a week after being inspired by naturalist Monty Halls.

Sadly, the network’s founder, Ralph Coutts, died in May after collapsing on the cycle path from Arbroath to East Haven.

Lyne added: “We were absolutely gutted when we heard the news about Ralph. He was amazing and really supportive.

“He was really touched when I announced that Lily was going to do this – he got her a little St Vigeans Conservation Network t-shirt made with her initials on it.

“He was my friend but I was so angry because I thought ‘I know all the ideas that this man has and what he wants to achieve’ so I was worried that they might not happen.

“Luckily, the group’s other members are continuing his work and I know that the money will get put to good use. He would have loved that.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking this link.