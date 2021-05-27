An Arbroath man had his home firebombed as he slept, after being falsely accused of robbing a man with a mental disability.

Daniel McAleney and Aiden McGregor targeted David McColl as he and his partner Anna Locke slept in his flat in the town’s Sidney Street.

The High Court in Glasgow heard McAleney “took matters into his own hands” as he also believed Mr McColl was responsible for breaking into his property.

McGregor admitted attempted murder by setting fire to their home’s only exterior door.

Judge Lord Mulholland warned the pair they are both facing significant jail sentences and would have been charged with murder had Mr McColl and Ms Locke died.

Set fire to front door

In the hours prior to the pair starting the fire, McAleney spray-painted the word “beast” several times on the wall of the property.

He then joined forces with McGregor to throw Molotov Cocktails – beer bottles containing petrol – at the flat.

McGregor also set fire to the front door of the property, the only means of escape other than windows 5 feet from the ground.

Advocate depute David Dickson told the court despite the rumours against Mr McColl, he denied them and the police were unaware of any crime having been reported.

Residents forced to put out two fires

He said: “At approximately 5.15am Mr McColl and Ms Locke were asleep in bed when they were awakened by a loud bang and a flash from the living room area.

“They heard glass smash.

“Mr McColl immediately got out of bed and opened the door to the living room, followed by Anna Locke.

“As they opened the door they saw the wall and floor of the living room were on fire, as was a leather couch.

“Mr McColl quickly extinguished the fire with a jacket.

“Ms Locke noticed fire at the front door of the flat. Mr McColl extinguished that fire.

“Both Mr McColl and Ms Locke noticed a strong smell of petrol in the flat and found a broken beer bottle on the living room floor.”

Police reviewed CCTV which showed McAleney and McGregor throwing blazing bottles at the property, with some exploding into a fireball upon impact.

The blaze left the front door charred, while the living room wall was left with a mark where accelerant had sprayed out.

Charges

McGregor, 20, a prisoner at Polmont young offender’s institute, admitted attempting to murder Mr McColl and Ms Locke by setting light to the front door of the flat on October 5 last year.

He admitted assaulting them to the danger of their lives by throwing a bottle containing petrol and tissue paper at the window of the Arbroath property.

He further admitted spray painting the property and smashing a window on various occasion on October 4 and 5.

McAleney , 22, a prisoner at Perth, also admitted assault.

Sentence was deferred for reports.