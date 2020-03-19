Arbroath fishmongers stepping in to help needy isolating from coronavirus

Something fishy is going on in Arbroath as two local businessmen are responding to the coronavirus crisis in the best way they know how.

Lewis and Nairn Spink of D Spink and Sons Fish Merchants have come with their own unique way to support the local community.

They are going to be delivering free gifts of fishy food parcels for those in the local community they understand to be in need.

Lewis and Nairn are currently in self-isolation themselves but came up with the idea to pay back their customers over the years.

Lewis said: “Basically we will be playing a fishy version of chicken-elly.

“We will hopefully be hearing from people in need and will then contact them to say we will be dropping off a parcel of fishy goodies.

“When we get to their homes we will drop off the parcel, ring the doorbell to let them know it is us and then leave the parcel at the doorstep for them to collect.”

Lewis added: “We know this is a troubling time especially for folks who are of an older age or those who are unable to leave their houses, but we feel like we would like to help out in a small kind of way. “