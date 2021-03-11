Fans, players and managers of Arbroath FC have been immortalised in their club’s history.

The names of more than 1,000 people connected with the club have been engraved on a wall of bricks in an effort to keep the team afloat during lockdown.

The idea has been so successful that it has raised almost £100,000 for club funds.

Among those forever remembered on the wall at their home ground, Gayfield, is the club’s longest serving manager Albert Henderson.

Albert was manager for 17 years and four months, from September 1962 until January 1980.

His daughter, Carol McKenzie, said she was very proud to see her dad’s name on the wall.

Carol said: “The wall looks fantastic and it’s great to see so many names on it, including my dad’s.

“The wall brings back so many memories and it is amazing that it has raised so much money for the club during these difficult times.”

Current Arbroath forward Gavin Swankie, whose three sons, Rio, Kody and Cruz, all have bricks said: “It has been a brilliant in these difficult times.

“The wall looks good and it has raised so much money.”

Club chairman Mike Caird said: “This has been an amazing idea and project.

“We had spoken about it for some time and when lockdown was first declared we decided this would be the ideal time to do it.

“This past year has been one we will never forget and as well as remembering so many people when we look at the wall we will also remember this year of lockdown. ”

There are 1,094 names on the wall, on locally-made bricks, raising almost £100,000 for the club.

The wall was the brain child of club director Brian Cargill.

Brian said: “There has been a fantastic response to the wall with people getting in touch from all over the world to buy bricks and have their names included.

“We have bricks named for former Arbroath people who are now living in Australia, America, Germany and Holland, among many other places.

“The supporters’ wall concept came as an idea to help the club through this global pandemic that has changed the world and everyone’s daily life.

“However, it has grown into so much more.

“The wall celebrates those loved ones we have lost, anniversaries, birthdays, parents, sons, daughters, best friends and so many more.

“We are lucky so many people consider Gayfield their second home.

“Our wall will highlight to everyone who passes that we are a proud community club and what wonderful supporters we are fortunate to have.”

Brian added that he hopes visitors can soon return to Gayfield to see their bricks.

legally is possible we will find a way to let supporters come down and see their wall